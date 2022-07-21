The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm

The strange sculpture is taking B.C. by storm

It’s not often statues capture the imagination of civilizations, and B.C. has gone duck-wild over an appealing new duck-banana statue spotted in a retail pharmacy chain.

The mysterious statue, dubbed by social media users as ducknana, is flying off the shelves of London Drugs, while taking the internet by storm.

Excited shoppers have taken to Twitter to share photos of the quacky figure.

The statue comes in three sizes: 20 inches, eight inches or the largest size of three feet. It’s priced up to $200, though many are listed as 60 per cent off.

What inspired the statue? Where did it come from? The cold, black eyes of the banaduck reveal no secrets. Perhaps, the beauty is in the mystery.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Retail

Previous story
No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

Just Posted

Volunteers needed to help with the Salute to the Sockeye Festival which runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 23, 2022, a dominant year in the four-year cycle of the salmon. (File photo)
Salute the sockeye’s journey to and from the Shuswap by volunteering for festival

The Mall at Piccadilly and the Shuswap Makerspace are bringing a Repair Cafe series to Salmon Arm. (Repair Café International)
Repair Cafe series planned for Salmon Arm

Adams Lake (Cstélnec) paddlers finish the July 15 journey from Blind Bay to Adams Lake as part of the 12-day 2022 Pulling Together Canoe Journey. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Pulling Together Canoe Journey gives paddlers Adams Lake welcome

Salmon Arm RCMP announced Wednesday, July 20, that Shuswap resident Jason Ross Cameron, wanted on several charges, had been arrested. (File photo)
Police locate, arrest Shuswap man wanted on several charges