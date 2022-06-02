(Portia-Ella/Submitted) women embrace at the everBODY models 2019 event

(Portia-Ella/Submitted) women embrace at the everBODY models 2019 event

Eat, drink and get a makeover at Kelowna business event

Portia-Ella is hosting an event on June 4 to bring the community together after COVID

Portia-Ella is working to bring people together.

“I hope to re-ignite what it means to be part of a community,” said Julie Michaud, founder of the sustainable beauty company.

Portia-Ella was founded with a goal of highlighting local, natural, and female-owned brands. Since then they have expanded, endured hardship, found balance and learned the importance of community support.

On June 4, the Kelowna-based beauty store is hosting a holistic wellness event to celebrate their post-COVID re-opening and the start of a new chapter for the company.

“We want people to come and connect,” said Michaud.

She said that the event will feature a curation of products from local artisans, tarot card reading, free beauty products, food and drink, floral arrangements, mini-makeovers and a photo-shoot with a local photographer.

“I hope that this is a great reminder of what keeps us together.”

Portia-Ella is located in the Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre at #132 – 1876 Cooper Rd, beside Nature’s Fare Market and Rocky Mountain Equipment, near MEC.

The store will be open on Saturday June 4, from 11a.m. until 6p.m. for the event.

READ MORE: Rutland Senior Secondary seeks volunteers for school PAC

READ MORE: Central Okanagan recycles decision on curbside collection

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLocal BusinessMakeupShop Local

Previous story
Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddings
Next story
Morning Start: The first speeding ticket

Just Posted

A Kamloops woman accused of setting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune has been released on bail. (Kamloops this Week)
Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail

A Salmon Arm resident asked city council in May to institute a ban on unsolicited deliveries after receiving from a church an unwanted bag of plastic-wrapped pamphlets at her front door which ended up in the recycling bin. (File photo)
Unwanted delivery on doorknob in Salmon Arm spurs request for no-soliciting bylaw

(Photo - @janeyellene/Twitter)
Morning Start: The first speeding ticket

Skaha Beach in Penticton in August of 2020. (John Arendt - Black Press)
No rain this June means the Okanagan is ‘in trouble’