Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure

The Eiffel Tower closed down on Monday after a man began trying to scale the Paris monument.

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure. A rescuer dressed in red was just above him.

Police said the climber was a maen.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the trespasser managed to get past the stringent security system.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist was on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven’t immediately provided further information about the incident, and it’s not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It’s not the first time someone has attempted to climb up the tourist attraction. In 2015, British “freerunner” James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

The tower, the tallest structure in Paris, is 324 metres (1,063 feet) high, about the same height as an 81-story building.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

Just Posted

Woman who died at Shuswap campground remembered as loving mom

Sister raising funds to travel from Scotland to support family after tragedy

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Salmon Arm Secondary musical theatre students ready for their moment in the spotlight

The school’s production of Fame JR opens on May 30.

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal

A separate campaign for the man killed in the April 14 shooting is nearing $25,000 raised.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Fatal crash closes Okanagan highway for five hours

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Letter: Salmon Arm gouged at the pump

For the past two weeks, I waited to see if the Salmon… Continue reading

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell

“Greyhound may take our jobs but they will never take our friendships,” says former bus driver

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Most Read