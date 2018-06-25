Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

A Canadian entertainment group that features exotic car videos on YouTube made a stop in the Okanagan recently.

Daily Drive Exotics, based on Vancouver Island, were invited to Predator Ridge for a different experience.

Damon Fryer and Dave Coluter are not avid golfers, in fact Coluter has never even been on a green before, but that didn’t stop the two from visiting the Vernon golf resort.

Normally focusing on combined exotic automobiles, action sports and popular culture, the duo was curious as to why they had been invited to the Okanagan.

Predator Ridge, along with August Luxury motorcars, are apparent fans of the YouTube channel and arranged for Fryer and Coluter to play some golf accompanied by some unexpected golf carts.

RELATED: Rally makes dreams come true

A Ferrari and a Porsche were brought up to Predator Ridge thanks to Matt August for the two lifestyle enthusiasts to drive on the course.

RELATED: Kelowna family makes large donation to Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The Porsche also happened to be a car formally owned by a friend of Daily Drive Exotics who lives on Vancouver Island.

In an unusual move the high end supercars were able to cruise the fairways, much to the surprise of the many golfers on the course that day.

Check it out below.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Just Posted

Shuswap storm brief but powerful

More than 11,000 customers lose power in outlying areas of Salmon Arm.

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

Silverbacks announce changes

Christensen to become operations manager and step down as assistant coach

Columbia Shuswap Regional District protests proposed recycling changes

Plans will cost smaller communities, directors also irked by residential/commercial divide

In photos: Airport Appreciation Day

The Salmon Arm community took time to appreciate the airport on June 24

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

MyHealth portal expands in Vernon

Popular project will expand throughout Interior Health throughout the summer

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Provincial theatre festival plays through Vernon

Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival kicks off June 29, ends July 7 with banquet

Judge dismisses DNA request in Cranbrook triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

Yes, we could use a soft drink tax

NDP rejects useful tax advice because it’s not popular

Okanagan College Trades Centre benefits from Coldstream companies

R.E. Postill and Sons Ltd. and Postill Nixon Earthworks donate $25,000

Canada sweeps China in Pacific Rim Basketball Classic

National men’s team beats China twice over weekend in Vancouver and Victoria

Most Read

  • Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

    Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon