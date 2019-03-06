FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access. The documents show internal discussions about linking data to revenue. “There’s a big question on where we get the revenue from,” Zuckerberg said in one email. “Do we make it easy for devs to use our payments/ad network but not require them? Do we require them? Do we just charge a rev share directly and let devs who use them get a credit against what they owe us? It’s not at all clear to me here that we have a model that will actually make us the revenue we want at scale.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’ll double down on privacy

Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the future in a blog post

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is laying out a new “privacy-focused” vision for social networking.

He is promising to transform Facebook from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can’t read.

Zuckerberg laid out his vision in a Wednesday blog post, following a rocky two-year period in which the company has weathered a series of revelations about its leaky privacy controls.

READ MORE: Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

READ MORE: Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria mayor

Zuckerberg plans to stitch together Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging services so users will be able to contact each other across all of the apps.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Just Posted

Update: Investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

Curbside waste, recycling collection considered for South Shuswap

CSRD issues survey seeks residents’ opinions on weekly collection of garbage, bi-weekly recycling

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Canoe store first of five supported by the city to receive provincial approval

It’s begining to look a lot like spring in the Okanagan-Shuswap

It’s looking up weather wise, as the snow begins to melt and sunny skies in the forecast

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Kelowna man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49

Ross Kulak was the big winner

Garage Groov trio to perform in Summerland

Concert on Feb. 15 is part of a series at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Most Read