McDonald’s Canada announced the new Fish & Chips Meal will be offered across Canada for a limited time, starting May 14. (CNW Group/McDonald’s Canada)

Feeling peckish? McDonald’s launches fish and chips meal across Canada

Menu item was tested in Atlantic Canada for three weeks

Feeling a little bit British with all the Royal Baby fuss these days?

So is McDonald’s with the launch of its fish and chips meal across Canada Tuesday.

McDonald’s said the sustainable Atlantic Haddock it’s using is caught off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Customers can snag a two-piece serving coated with a golden, crunchy batter, served with fries and tartar dipping sauce.

Tuesday’s country-wide launch follows a pilot project in Atlantic Canada which saw 86,500 fish and chips meals sold in three weeks.

“After introducing Fish & Chips in the Atlantic Provinces last year, we are very excited to expand the meal to the rest of Canada this spring,” said supply chain manager Rob Dick.

“Sourced locally in Atlantic Canada, it’s another testament to McDonald’s ongoing passion for food, as we continue to evolve our menu options.”

The new meal will be offered for a limited time, the company said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands of Amazonian butterflies return to Vancouver Aquarium
Next story
Utah zoo’s polar bear chills out with ice cubes

Just Posted

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gas stolen from Chase business in the early morning hours of May 15

Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual lake sighting

“Whatever it was, it was big,” remarks Scotch Creek woman of phenomenon captured on video

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read