Canadian Blood Services hopes residents will give the gift of blood this Thanksgiving season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Feeling thankful? Canadian Blood Services suggests giving a piece of yourself this Thanksgiving

Canadian Blood Services finds Thanksgiving, like most long weekends, a challenging time to collect as people go away and get busy with family and other activities.

The agency collects blood, plasma and platelets at 36 permanent sites and more than 14,000 donor clinics across the country each year, and holidays are among the variables that impact blood product inventory, alongside weather and tragic events.

Also dubbed Canada’s Lifeline, the agency reported a strong response to a critical blood shortage last spring, and is stronger today thanks to donors who helped restore the low reserve.

But the need is constant for blood, platelets, and plasma donors, the agency said in a statement.

Donations matter, and have a ripple effect that helps someone be there for family, give back to the community, and improve the lives of others.

Half of all Canadians will either need blood or know someone who will need blood at some point in their lives, the organization’s statistics show. Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions rely on blood, platelets, and plasma donations.

Book an appointment online at blood.ca on the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

