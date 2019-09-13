Freaky fruit Friday

How do you like them apples? Specifically the conjoined delicious apples handpicked from a Kelowna fruit tree.

For Reta-Junme Metvedt, she likes them so much she wants to freeze them and turn them into a coffee table ornament — a discussion piece to the core.

Metvedt, found the deformed fruit after leaving a ladies luncheon at the Harvest Golf Course on Wednesday. She was walking by a fruit tree on the golf course and reached up to pick an apple but was too short to grab it.

“I heard a man’s voice and along came an employee in a golf cart. I thought ‘shoot I am busted’,”she said. “But instead, he helped me and picked it from the branch.

“We couldn’t tell at the time that it was an apple with a little baby apple attached, because it had been covered by leaves.”

The two were bewildered by the piece of fruit.

“He told me had worked there for years and had never seen anything like it,” said Metvedt.

Apparently conjoined apples, which share a common stalk, happen because of bad weather conditions, stress and insect damage.

However, these particular fused apples will, for the meantime, be Metvedt’s topic of conversation at the next ladies luncheon.

READ MORE: Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th

READ MORE: Cat ladies not so crazy, U.S. study says

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. bookstore looks to set book-stacking world record

Just Posted

Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

South Shuswap residents raise concerns over alternative approval process and quality of property

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

CSRD study to dive into incorporation of Blind Bay, Sorrento

Residents of South Shuswap communities wanted to assist with committee

Worldwide women’s motorcycle relay to roll through the Shuswap

Riders would love to see a show of support along Highway 1 on Saturday, Sept. 14

Salmon Arm residents find joy in singing together

Shuswap Intergenerational Choir an opportunity to make real-world connections

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

‘A real shame’: Okanagan MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Man carrying garden shears shot by RCMP in West Kelowna; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Most Read