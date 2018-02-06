Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Free Wi-Fi is coming to eight rest stops in B.C. along Highway 1 and Highway 16.

A new $4.2-million rest area will also open at the Loon Lake Interchange between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C, with running water, flushing toilets and picnic tables.

Electric car charging stations will also be installed later this year, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

The moves come after feedback from commercial truck drivers and frequent travellers.

The rest stops that will have Wi-Fi:

Hunter Creek on Highway 1: 11 km west of Hope

Bradner on Highway 1: 53 km east of Vancouver

Cole Road on Highway 1: 73 km east of Vancouver

The Last Spike on Highway 1: 24 km east of Sicamous

Slim Creek on Highway 16: 120 km east of Prince George

Mount Terry Fox on Highway 16: six km east of Tête Jaune

Boulder Creek on Highway 16: 53 km west of Hazelton

Loon Lake Interchange on Highway 97C: 40 km southeast of Merritt

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
