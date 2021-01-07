Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)

Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

By Charlie Carey

A furry friend or a thieving foe? A resident raven at Cypress Mountain Resort is causing a stir online after being caught on camera unzipping a skiers backpack before flying off with its contents recently.

Shared on the ‘Hiking British Columbia’ Facebook group by Turguy Tugayli on Dec. 29, the 16-second video shows the super-intelligent bird calmly going about its business, in a sea of piled-up backpacks next to the top of Lions Express chairlift.

“It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags,” Tugayli said.

“And I’m like, ‘This bird is up to something here.’ I was actually shocked at how smart he was. He tried pulling the zippers up, and then when I started recording, by then the zipper was already open.”

Receiving some harsh words on Facebook after being unable to intervene quickly enough, Tugayli said he was “just not expecting the bird to actually steal such a big bag and fly out.”

“I guess I could have intervened, but I had like a second, this all happened in like 15 seconds.”

Confirming that it would indeed be a raven and not a crow, Cypress sales and marketing director Joffrey Koeman said that they have heard of a lot of stories of this happening – most notably during the Vancouver Olympics.

“We have a ton of ravens on the mountain and they are all very smart!”

During the ongoing pandemic it appears the rules at Cypress are: Keep calm, wash your hands – and apparently – watch out for ravens.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

video

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Bighorn sheep find road salt irresistible in the Okanagan

Just Posted

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling found the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats 2 Mile operation during the 2012 debris flood. All parties involved are now appealing. (File photo)
Waterway Houseboats’ courtroom saga to continue

Appeals from all parties involved in the 2019 Supreme court case were considered Dec. 30.

Chase RCMP rescue couple stranded by following bad online directions on unplowed backroad with wrecked car. (File photo)
Chase RCMP rescue couple stranded in snow with wrecked car

Online directions take pair to unplowed, isolated road on dark, snowy night

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Search and Rescue volunteers retrieve an ice fisherman’s gear on Sunday, Jan. 3 after he fell through the ice on Gardom Lake but was able to save himself before help arrived. (Contributed)
Shuswap Search and Rescue respond after fisherman falls through ice on Gardom Lake

Man rescues himself before help arrives but SAR volunteers retrieve his gear

Chase RCMP say drivers who ‘brake-check’ should not be surprised if their vehicle is rear-ended. (File photo)
Chase RCMP warn drivers after ‘brake-checking’ reportedly leads to collision

Alleged dispute between two drivers ends in one pickup truck rear-ending another

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Big horn sheep licking the salt on the roads on Highway 97 in Olalla. Ministry of Transportation has placed salt stations above the highway to deter this from happening. (Fred Allison Facebook)
VIDEO: Bighorn sheep find road salt irresistible in the Okanagan

Salt lick stations, fencing and dog hair used to deter the sheep from licking roads

Cpl. Andrew Harnett from the Canadian Armed Forces’ military police gives a briefing to cadets on their arrival at Vernon Cadet Training Centre in 2007. Harnett, a sergeant with the Calgary Police Department, was killed on-duty New Year’s Eve. (Francois Arseneault Photo)
Calgary cop killed on-duty has Vernon Army Camp connection

Sgt. Andrew Harnett worked for military police at summer training centre in 2007 and 2008

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers in the Sakamoto Agency’s 100 Homes: Concert Connections series. (Contributed)
Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

Sakamoto Agency organizing series of free pre-recorded concerts for care homes across Canada

Most Read