DJ Shub poses for a photograph at the media wall after winning contemporary Indigenous artist of the year during the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth scheduled

Large-scale Canada Day celebrations will return to the national capital July 1, with most of the action taking place in a park just west of Parliament Hill.

Daytime and evening shows are scheduled for LeBreton Flats Park, capped off by a dazzling fireworks display.

Canadian Heritage says the extensive renovations to Parliament Hill’s Centre Block prompted the move away from the usual site of Canada Day festivities.

The celebrations will feature a lineup of musicians, including Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth.

Shub, a Mohawk DJ and music producer dubbed the godfather of powwow step, is one of a number of Indigenous artists set to appear at the celebrations.

Various activities are also slated for Place des festivals Zibi, just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

RELATED: PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Canada Day

Previous story
Victoria deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report

Just Posted

Playwright and actor Laura Michel, from the Adams Lake band, creates play focusing on resilience, strength of those working to preserve languages, culture for future generations. Play runs from June 2 to 11 at Pavilion Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)
40-plus interviews help Shuswap playwright create story of Indigenous language survival

Clare Caner, Lauren Van der pauw, Kiannika August-Sjodin , Kendra Davis, Hayden Gennings, Natalie Demer, Audrey Harper, Rhys Gennings, Lanika Mihalick and Avelyn Smith practise for Shuswap Dance’s year-end shows on June 10 and 11, followed by a Gala Show on June 17. (Contributed)
Shuswap Dance students to leap down Yellow Brick Road for year-end shows

Atilio Pasutto shows off the custom interior of his ’42 Ford Coup at the 10th annual car show and shine at Finlayson Park on Canada Day in 2017. Show and shine organizers are looking to bring the event back to Main Street this July. (File photo)
Sicamous council parks request to close Main Street for Canada Day weekend show and shine

More than 30 teams participated in the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families