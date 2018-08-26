Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

It’s a day to say thanks to the most loyal of companions, the ones who never turn down a treat and love to howl.

It’s National Dog Day.

Started in 2004 by U.S. animal advocate Colleen Paige, Aug. 26 is a special day of the year to show your love for your four-legged bestie, intended to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption.

In fact, it’s the date Paige adopted her first dog Sheltie back when she was just 10 years old.

PHOTOS: Sprout wins Penticton’s cutest pet contest

Whether it be sneaking a few extra treats or looking the other way when they jump up on the furniture, National Dog Day is all about Fido.

You don’t need to have a fur child to show some appreciation for man’s best friend, either.

Other ways to celebrate include: learning more about how to volunteer at a nearby shelter or donating blankets or food to dogs in need.

You can also check out the dogs available for adoption through the BC SPCA province-wide here.

Took full advantage of being invited on the couch last night!

A post shared by Mister Bentley (@mrbentley_thedog) on

To keep National Dog Day a barking good time, here’s a few canine-themed jokes to keep the tails wagging.

What do you call a dog magician?

A labracadabrador.

What’s your dog’s favourite Pink Floyd album?

Bark Side of the Moon, of course.

What did the dog say to the tree?

Bark.

 

Previous story
Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

Just Posted

Smoke lifting from Okanagan Valley

Health risk from smoke dropping to moderate levels

Salmon Arm curlers win gold, silver medals in national competition

Two teams from the Shuswap stood on podium in Canada 55 Plus Games

Wildfire near Pemberton 20 per cent contained

The Grouse Creek wildfire is estimated at 848 hectares

Free roof replacement a welcome surprise for Salmon Arm resident

Gordon Runge selected as recipient in Integrity Roofing’s annual contest

Salmon Arm RCMP want help finding stolen truck with boat

A Burgundy 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was taken from the 5000 block of 20th Avenue NE

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan’s latest reality check on wildfire threat

‘New normal’ is not a solution, just an empty sound bite

Column: Tales of whales and their rescue

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Prime Minister termed a dictator

We now have a dictator governing our country. And somehow the news… Continue reading

Column: Fishing and gold panning much alike

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Letter: Horse slaughter, Canada’s dirty little secret

Calling all Canadians to please sign the federal petition e-1699, regarding the… Continue reading

Most Read