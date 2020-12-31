Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

It’s almost over.
The year that seemed like it would never end will soon come to a close. To help you ring in 2021 — whether that be in your household bubbles or on your own — Black Press Media has compiled a playlist of songs bidding a bitter farewell to the bygone year and a hopeful welcome to the one that awaits.
You can listen to the full playlist below.
Here’s a short descriptor of some of the songs included — in case you needed some context.
Prince – 1999
Remember when our biggest worry was Y2K? Good times.
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
This is truly 2020’s ultimate anthem.
Aerosmith – Walk this Way
If you went grocery shopping this year, you know why this song is here.
R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World
This one is pretty self-explanatory.
Spirit of the West – Home for a Rest
While not many of us may have gone on vacation this year, we surely could use a rest.
