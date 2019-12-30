Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Two “birds” were spotted on the Okanagan Highway near Peachland.

A small vehicle with two occupants was captured by Google’s Street View Car along the highway near Hardy Street and uploaded to Google Maps.

Now, until the Street View Car returns for updated photographs, the two will be seen flipping the cameras off in jest for several frames.

Alisha Proctor shared the image to Kelowna’s Rant and Rave page on Dec. 30, 2019.

“This just made my day,” she said. “It’s on my bucket list to show up on Google Maps Street View.”

“Who dis?” she asked.

Follow the small red car with a white hood on Google Street View here.

READ MORE: Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

READ MORE: Fire forces parents and children from their homes

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports
Next story
What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Just Posted

Tree down on highway north of Enderby

Single lane alternating traffic

Outages leave about 13,000 Shuswap homes and businesses without power

BC Hydro say their crews are responding to restore power as fast as they can.

Invasive mussels: Fisheries minister asked to do more to protect Shuswap, Okanagan lakes

Shuswap Watershed Council, and Okanagan Basin Water Board highlight concerns

Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

Heavy snow, downed lines and car accidents cause outages across region

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic in North Okanagan

Northbound traffic was at a standstill, now moving

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Bathtub race returns to Summerland for sixth year

Fundraising event will be held Aug. 22, 2020

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Most Read