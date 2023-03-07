Got $500,000? Here’s what it can get you in the real estate market across Canada

While many potential buyers in B.C. are trying to keep their purchase price below $500,000 to take advantage of the province’s first-time home buyers’ program, there aren’t a lot of options in that price range – especially in areas like Victoria and Vancouver.
Here’s a look at what could be purchased in that range across Canada.
In B.C.’s capital city, $500,000 won’t buy a single-family home but it could buy a condo. In Victoria, a south-facing 18th-floor unit with ocean views is on the market for $499,900. Located at 1804-845 Johnson Street, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit was built in 2021 and is 518 sq. ft.
Moving east, $500,000 could net you a single-family home in Calgary. On the market for $500,000, this two-storey home was built in 2003 and features more than 1,200 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
In Regina, this “cathedral charmer” with nine-foot ceilings and stained glass feature windows is on the market for $499,000. Built in 1911, it has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.
In Winnipeg, this single-family home was built in 1955 and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. An open-concept main living space features hardwood floors and an updated kitchen/dining area.
In downtown Toronto, a one-year-old studio condo is on the market for $499,000. It’s within walking distance of the financial district and features stainless steel appliances.
In Montreal, a portion of this multiplex is on the market for $499,000. Built in 1927, the unit on the market has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
On Prince Edward Island, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $499,900. It was built in 2020.
In New Brunswick, this five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $439,900.
While the other provinces and territories didn’t have any finished listings near that half-million mark, there was one in Whitehorse. Located at 164 Alsek Rd., this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $499,900. Built in 1975, it is more than 2,300 sq. ft. with a partially unfinished basement that could be converted into a suite.
