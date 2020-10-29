Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

More than three years after a deer in Prince Rupert gained celebrity status for getting a hammock caught between its antlers, another deer is turning heads locally – this time involving a bright, pink yoga ball.

The deer, which hasn’t yet earned a nickname, was spotted earlier this week by Kayla Vickers and posted to social media.

Sgt. Tracy Walbauer, with BC Conservation Officer Service, told The Northern View that officers are aware of the deer roaming around the city.

“The ball will pop and he won’t be as popular,” Walbauer said.

In November 2017, Hammy the deer took social media by storm after it became tangled in a backyard hammock on 6th Avenue East. Police were called to rescue the deer and after an approximately 30 minute struggle he was freed with part of the hammock still attached to his antler.

READ MORE: Hammock deer has celebrity status

What ensued was a month-long chase, before Hammy was finally freed of the purple threads. But in that time, Hammy became an internet sensation, leading to people selling merchandise and the creation of a dedicated Facebook page.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ConservationHammy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves
Next story
The magic of Christmas returns to the Butchart Gardens

Just Posted

A map showing the proposed boundaries for an incorporated municipality made up of the communities of Sorrento and Blind Bay. (File photo)
Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation process proceeding after COVID-19 slowdown

Committee studying the incorporation is meeting again on Oct. 29.

Salmon Arm’s free fall yard waste curbside pickup begins Monday morning, Nov. 2. (File photo)
Salmon Arm yard waste pickup follows time change

Bags of yard waste should be out on the curb by 7 a.m. on Nov. 2

The Remembrance Day trail in the Park Hill Trail system was named in appreciation of work done by Salmon Arm trail steward Brian Browning and fellow volunteers who visit the trail system each year on or around Nov. 11 to build and/or maintain trails. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Salmon Arm man’s annual Remembrance Day trail work a tribute to veterans

Brian Browning preparing for two work bees on Nov. 8 and 11

Cat playing with little gerbil mouse on the table. Russia.
Morning Start: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Volunteers with the newly-created Blind Bay Citizens Patrol visited South Shuswap businesses to provide information about their organization on Oct. 28. (Photo contributed)
Blind Bay Citizens Patrol takes to the streets

The organization of the group is a year in the making but patrols will begin soon.

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP are investigating a trailer fire off Firwood Road on the Westside, discovered Oct. 27. (Google maps image)
RCMP investigate Westside trailer fire

Burned trailer discovered by RCMP Oct. 27 near Fintry

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

Myra Canyon SCARE park is located in Kelowna, British Columbia. (Photo - Twila Amato)
VIDEO: Kelowna scare park cranks up the horror

Open Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bear sightings have been reported in a residential area in Summerland in late October. The Conservation Officer Service is urging people to take measures so bears are not drawn to the area (Black Press file photo)
Bear sightings reported from Summerland neighbourhood

Conservation Officer Service urges people not to leave garbage outside

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Most Read