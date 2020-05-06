Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie. (Associated Press)

Harry and Meghan mark son’s 1st birthday with charity video

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 at London’s Portland Hospital

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie’s 1st birthday and promote a campaign to help children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows Meghan sitting with Archie on her lap and reading one of his favourite books, “Duck! Rabbit!” Archie grabs at the pages and helps turn them during the reading. Harry, who filmed the short video, whoops and says “bravo” from behind the camera at the end.

The three-minute video was posted Wednesday on the Instagram accounts of Save With Stories and Save the Children U.K. for a fundraising campaign with the goal bringing food and learning resources to children and families struggling during the pandemic.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 at London’s Portland Hospital. His parents chose not to pose with their newborn outside the hospital, a recent tradition in Harry’s family, and decided against giving the baby a royal name.

Archie had an eventful first year. He accompanied his parents on a tour of Africa and at the age of 4 months was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Harry and Meghan shocked many early this year with an announcement that they intended to quit as senior royals and split their time between Britain and North America. They couple officially stepped down from royal duties at the end of March, saying they were giving up public funding and seeking financial independence.

The family went from living in a cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to Vancouver Island in Canada and then on to Los Angeles before lockdown measures commenced.

READ MORE: Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pint-sized driver surprises Utah trooper during traffic stop

Just Posted

Thief near Chase apparently survives car acrobatics, leaves vehicle in middle of Highway 1

Chase RCMP contact vehicle’s owner only to find it had been stolen

Salmon Arm expresses ongoing support for Secwepemc Landmarks project

Council adds its backing for grant application to Heritage BC for completing work

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

From China with love: High school ships 250 masks to Okanagan health-care workers

Doctors and nurses across the province are struggling with the shortage of suitable PPE

Webinars offered to help those affected with dementia

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offering information series for South Okanagan and Similkameen residents

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Minsitry determines some parts of highway warrant barrier, but not section of recent fatal crash

Most Read