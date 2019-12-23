(Pexels)

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Picture this: It’s Christmas Day. You’ve opened up your gifts and want to get away from way too much family crashing at your place.

Or perhaps you don’t celebrate Christmas, and today is just another day off, albeit one where all the fun things are closed.

Or are there? If you need to just get out of the house on Christmas Day, here’s a few places you can count on.

1. The mountains

If you live in the Lower Mainland, the North Shore hills, as well as Whistler, are all open Christmas Day. Not on the south coast? Places like Big White in the Okanagan are open, too.

2. Vancouver Aquarium

If you want to swim with the dolphins, well, you’re out of luck but you can look at some marine life at the Vancouver Aquarium. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

3. Movie theatres

Most movie theatres are open Christmas Day. Whether you want to watch something festive, or forget about Christmas altogether, there’s a spot – and a giant tub of popcorn – just waiting for you.

4. Netflix

Don’t want to leave the house? We get it – baby, it’s cold outside. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave, Disney+ are all open 24/7, so you can catch the cheesiest holiday movie you can find, or binge that series you’ve been waiting to watch.

5. Play in the snow

This isn’t for those of us in the Lower Mainland, but if you’re in a place that gets snow – get out there! And even if there’s no snow, take a wander around your neighbourhood and check out the light displays.

MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

6. Chinese food

This one’s a cliche, but it’s a cliche for a reason. There’s a good chance your local Chinese place joint will be open Christmas Day, so if you’re not cooking Christmas dinner – you’re welcome.

7. Grab the essentials

Finally, this isn’t as fun, but if you forgot to stock up on some essentials before Christmas Day, some stores will be open. Many 7/11 stores, Shoppers Drug Marts, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and some Subways keep their doors open.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

Just Posted

Drug addiction behind theft of 50-inch TV from Salmon Arm Walmart

‘It’s a story we see way too often,’ judge tells court

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

UBC study publishes conclusions on rural healthcare challenges

The Shuswap was one of many rural areas in the province surveyed.

Eagles beat the Heat to end the decade

The Sicamous KIJHL squad pulled off their first win against Chase so far this season.

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Chase Heat drop games to Sicamous and Kelowna

Pair of close defeats sent the Heat into the Christmas break.

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Chinese embassy takes swipe at ‘some politicians’ over talk of freeing Canadians

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained for more than a year

No tsunami threat after two earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Ice scoop

Was this event on anyone’s bucket list? Who was driving? It is… Continue reading

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Most Read