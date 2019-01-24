Hidden Gems: St. Leon Hot Springs

Soranne Floarea

Special to the Review

Every small town has its secrets; they’re the backcountry powder stashes, the locals-only surf spots, or in this case, the tucked-away hot spring. Isolated from crowds of tourists, the secret slurs shared through word-of-mouth hold keys to unspoiled splendor. There’s a speak-easy vibe to these spots; a giddy reverence bestowed only upon those lucky enough to know. So, before you continue, make yourself a promise to maintain the charm of this not-so-secret secret by keeping it within the parameters of marginal secrecy.

The road to serenity begins South, down Highway 23. After slithering down the craggy road, you will reach the ferry at Shelter Bay. Running from 5:00am to 12:30am, it leaves once every hour, so before leaving check the departure times at http://arrowbridge.ca/ferry.php. The ride across Upper Arrow Lake is an experience in and of itself, slicing through dark water in a basin of rocky peaks and snowy evergreens.

After disembarking the 25-minute cruise, keep on Highway 23 until you pass the small bridge over Halfway River. From there, take the third dirt road to the left. There will not be signs marking the hot spring, and the gate may be closed… but it will not be locked. Whatever you do, do not let the ambiguous nature of this adventure deter you from embarking on the hunt, for the search of a secret spot is integral to the thrill of its experience.

Winter ventures will likely need a 4WD or AWD to get past the gate, as the path continues slightly uphill but is caked in snow. Not to worry though, because the hike in is beaten down, moderate, and reasonably short. Just make sure you keep left at each fork after the gate. If you do choose to drive in, there will be a large clearing near the springs where you can leave your vehicle. Touring equipment or snowshoes are not required, yet perhaps useful after a heavy snowfall.

As you approach the springs, the smell of rotten eggs will bite your nose. Follow the stench until you peel back the curtain of mystery, stepping into hidden bliss. Natural hot springs carry a vibe that commercial springs lack—not only are they free, but they’re earned. They’re real, raw, and enveloped by nature. The pools at St. Leon’s are made of stacked rocks with a light concrete lining. The changing shack is composed of pieces of plywood and old branches hammered together, covered by a weathered tarp. It’s rickety at best, but exudes the essence of what it means to soak in a natural hot spring. Far from the reaches of perfection, it is exemplary of the simplicity one seeks when escaping the humdrum of city life.

Disconnection begins as you sink into the hot sulfuric water, head tilting up towards the snow-crusted treetops as clouds morph above and mountain sides peak out of the fog. These moments are rare, as we spend most days staring at screens and worrying about the future. Seldom do we give ourselves the opportunity to revel in relaxation and sweet contentment, in a place without service or stress, drinking in the greenery we too often speed past.

There are pools of varying heat you can submerge into, so choose your adventure. Be mindful, however, that reaching the hottest pool at the top of the waterfall requires climbing up slippery rocks. There is plenty of room to share the lower pools though, so be open to making new friends! However, if you seek solitude, it is best to arrive early in an effort to beat the groups that inevitably swarm the pools by mid-day.

In terms of items to bring, your experience will definitely be enhanced by a cooler with drinks and snacks—but make sure to take back everything you brought. Do not forget a big bottle of water to prevent dehydration, as well as a few towels (and an extra one to stand on while you get undressed). Lastly, take extra caution if you are attending with children or the elderly, as the hike in may be slippery and challenging, and the hot water can be unsafe if exposed to for long periods of time. This goes as well if you have been drinking heavily the night before.

Ultimately, one of the greatest aspects of hot springs is that they can be enjoyed no matter the hour, weather, or season. In fact, reaching them at night makes for a whole new experience, as you can light candles circling the pools. Just find the secret compartment in a nearby tree for extra candles and lighters, or bring your own for a twist on a secret adventure.