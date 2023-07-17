(Smoke’s Poutinerie/Instagram)

Hop aboard the gravy train for fries and cheese curds in Kelowna

Free poutine for the first 100 customers at the Smoke’s Poutinerie event in Kelowna

Fries, cheese and gravy go together like Kelowna, summer and boats… which is perfectly.

The Gravy Train Poutine Eating Tour is coming to Smoke’s Poutinerie in Downtown Kelowna on July 21, for the final stop of the cross-Canada tour.

The first 100 customers at the event will receive free poutine.

Cheese lovers will also be treated to an expansive curd sampling station, games and prizes in a rock and roll environment.

The french fry filled event begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. at Smoke’s Poutinerie on Bernard Ave. Bring your appetite and prepare to get stuffed.

For more information visit smokespoutinerie.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafast foodFood & Dining

