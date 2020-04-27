Horoscopes for the week of April 27

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Moragn is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

Teenagers and children are not the only ones who feel peer pressure. You may find yourself wanting to belong in some way to something you would not normally pay your attention to it. A part of you desires to be accepted, liked, or appreciated, but deep down you are strong enough to resist. Someone close to you may appear as a beacon of light or hope to you right now, seek them out, as they may have advice about something you are feeling unsettled about.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

You occasionally make spur of the moment decisions and in the past this has led to trouble. This week you may be presented with an idea that requires you to act impulsively, don’t be afraid to act instinctively. Be aware of a new investment opportunity that may arise, make sure you know all of the fine print before you cross the t’s and dot the i’s.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

You often avoid conflict at all costs, but someone will try to overpower you this week and it is important that you stand firm in who you are. Advocate for yourself, it is important. A teacher or friend who has helped you through personal breakthroughs may challenge you in a new area this week. You may not feel up to it, but you should accept the challenge. There will provide deeper connections and serve as great value to you in the future.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Leo, you feel like and you are king (or queen) of the jungle. You are able to be flexible, but you do not like to relinquish control of your environment. You may feel a sense of insecurity this week, pushing you to create a more fluid environment in your home. You have been facing a challenge with family members, perhaps creating a new way of doing a certain thing will soothe the situation. You love the idea of tradition, but it is important to create new ones.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Whether it is a talent or a skill, something you do with great ease is very intimidating to others. You may find yourself tasked with teaching or guiding someone else in this matter. If you have the chance, make the effort, think of it as a way of paying it forward. You will see barriers beginning to break down in the area of work this week. This will give you confidence to overcome obstacles and be as great as you want to be.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

It is important that you take time to yourself this week. Clear space to meditate and journey inward, begin figuring out a plan for your dream life. New opportunities in alignment with this dream will begin to appear and it is important that you are ready to jump when the time is right. Stay grounded and continue to manifest this goal.Remember that oftentimes the difficult path holds much greater reward.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

You communicate well with your intuition. Often in conversation you listen with emotion rather than logic. Even if you have not quite perfected this way of communication, you should rely on it more often, as it could lead to great breakthroughs in your relationships. A friend or family member may approach you for advice with some emotional drama this week. Remain patient with them, you calm demeanor will bring them the relief they are seeking.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

You often rush through life while putting a lot of pressure on yourself. It is important for yourself and your relationships that you take time to slow down and exude patience. A difficult matter between a family member or close friend may test this this week. Listen and be patient, there is also a lesson here for yourself. Go with the flow and be open to any positive opportunity that flows your way this week.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

Allow your inhibitions to lower this week, you will be more open to expressing yourself which could be very relieving for you. You are often a planner, let your spontaneity flow this week. It could lead to some wonderful ideas in your work. As the leader of a group you often find it difficult to keep everyone happy, focus on what is best for the greatest good.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

As a very detail-oriented person you could find yourself losing sight of the bigger picture. Try not to get too carried away with the tiny pieces of a current project, look at it as a whole. An intrusion into your personal life may have you feeling a bit off this week. You can be somewhat of a loner, but try to understand from this other perspective. This person is so intrigued by you, their interest comes from a positive place.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

Someone in your life may be stirring strong emotions of anger this week. Hate is not a word you often use, you can often be optimistic and find the good in others. This week will allow you to find a deeper understanding with this person and bring you some closure. Continue to seek joy and positivity in your relationships and ventures this week, this will blossom into great reward.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

As you search for ways to expand your thinking you find yourself traveling through the world of social media this week. Communicating with friends and strangers of different backgrounds and cultures. This will lead to new ideas for your future, broadening your approach to learning. By reaching out to someone you admire, either personally or through work, you could ignite a rather spirited connection.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

horoscopes