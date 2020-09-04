Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

This is a week of deep reflection for you, Virgo – on your goals, on your dreams, on your relationships, and on anything else that may be very important to you. You may have reached a point of confusion or a turning point where you know there are some deep questions to answer. But don’t proceed with the sense of an impending deadline because that’s too much pressure. Just focus on what is meaningful and allow your thoughts to wander through the possibilities. You can come to some perfect conclusions this week if you don’t force it. You aren’t usually the life of the party, Virgo. Yes, of course you are a good conversationalist and an interesting person with many fascinating aspects, but you aren’t one to crave the spotlight or call attention to yourself.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

A major focus for you this week, Libra, will be on figuring out what makes you feel most secure. Is it your relationships? Your career? The charitable quests you engage in? Do you feel best when you are using your talents? Whatever it is that raises your self-esteem and makes you feel good about yourself, you need to study that and ask yourself why. Although it is important to be involved in things that are important to you and that you love, relying on outside influences to build your confidence is not an empowering way to go. Try to see yourself through objective eyes. When you look in the mirror, metaphorically, take note of the good things there are in you: your character, your honesty, your kindness, and so on. This is an important thing for you now, especially if you are feeling challenged in your confidence.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

You are as intense as it gets, dear Scorpio. Even on a regular day around people you see all the time, doing whatever you do routinely, there is always a sizzle just below the surface. This intimidates some people, mostly because they don’t know how to read you. But this week, you may need to communicate with someone who doesn’t understand you and who may not be as great at expressing themselves in your presence. By intentionally lowering your wavelength and toning down your style of communicating – by making it simple and warm – you can make your communication easier. Be sure to at least try to get an important message across. Someone adores you from afar, and this week that secret may come out. Whether this is a friend crush or a romantic admirer, having the attraction revealed should feel pretty good.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

You may feel that someone is plotting against you in some endeavor you see as a competition. You do have quite a competitive spirit, Sagittarius, and sometimes your strategy is to identify your enemies and plan accordingly because you really don’t like to lose. But there is no competition, and your own unique talents will be valuable to you and to others this week no matter who else is playing. Try to have fun with a new challenge, and you’ll do your best work that way. Your inner emotional world – in other words, the emotions that you experience deeply but don’t show to the outside world – may be going through some stormy weather right now. You may be experiencing fears and insecurities that you don’t want to give a voice to, but events that occur in the week ahead will validate your sense of personal worth and make it easier to share your feelings or express them in a healthy way.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

Have you started something new recently, Capricorn – perhaps something substantial? You may have begun a new job, started a new business, or joined an organization you are excited about. If you haven’t yet, something like this may be on your near horizon. And when this occurs, it will quickly sweep you into the territory you are unfamiliar with, but it will hold many wonderful discoveries and surprises. This has the potential to help you both professionally and personally. It is important to uphold an optimistic attitude this week, which will be easier to do at certain times and more challenging at other times. During those moments when melancholy or stress may get to you, try to find something to look forward to; if nothing yet exists, create a dream or a goal to reach for – one that can bring future rewards.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

You may be feeling more inclined to settle in and settle down in many areas of your life right now, Aquarius. That’s so unlike you. You are usually here and there and everywhere, exploring and learning and discovering and refusing to be tied down in any way. But there is something inside you that needs the comfort of familiarity and routine this week, and that’s okay. You need to recharge and take stock of your life pertaining to where you have been and where you are going. You may have some important things to think about and some goals to assess. Take your time and do what you need to do. You may be contemplating making a promise that you aren’t sure you can keep. Perhaps this is at the behest of someone, and you would like to please that individual.

Pisces (2/19-2/30)

Do you know how much you have to offer, Pisces? No, really – do you? It really doesn’t look that way as you scramble about trying to figure out where you fit in. That may describe your scene this week, at least to some degree. You often experience crises of confidence, and this week there may be so much on your mind that you are losing faith in yourself to solve all your problems and rise to the level where you belong. Wait a minute! You are stronger than that. All you really need to do now is to slow down and slowly – yes, slowly – consider where you really want to be. Once you figure that out, create a plan. Most of all, though, the secret to your success will be in following your plan. If you do that, you should find a foolproof path to feeling and doing better in every way.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

You may have an opportunity this week to connect with someone special who wants to get to know you better. This is probably isn’t just anyone, Aries – it is someone on your wavelength. It is someone who complements you in some way. This could be someone who becomes very special in your life in more than just one way. This kind of almost intimate connection is hard to find, so make sure you pay attention to it and treasure it. You may have a chance in the days ahead to put on your finest threads and enjoy the nightlife – even if you have to sit on a folding chair under the stars. This could be a very special night with someone you treasure or simply a friend who always makes you laugh “till it hurts”. A spur-of-the-moment getaway could replenish your spirit and your zest for life.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

This is a great week to pull yourself away from the comfort of your cozy couch and get out into the wider world, dear Taurus. Even if you aren’t feeling motivated to do anything outside of your routine, if you follow an inspirational idea or a sign that comes to you, you will find yourself feeling immediately motivated and energized. There is something to discover that will rev up your ambition and get you thinking about how much more you can have in your life. This is also a time when it is important to take care of yourself and to touch base with those who are close to you but may have begun to drift away. Relationships take maintenance, just like a car or a house. If you let it go for too long, it can fall apart and be more difficult to repair.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Your workflow may start out being very manageable at the beginning of the week, but the pace could pick up after a day or two. This may be because someone is expecting you to cover for someone who is not available, or to compensate for someone who is not doing their fair share. Although you move very quickly and you multitask with ease, Gemini, it could become overwhelming. If it gets to be too much for you, you need to speak up rather than run yourself into the ground. You will also have to move fast to secure an invitation that comes to you because it could be an open call to anyone with your skills. Decide quickly and follow through immediately if you wish to take advantage of this chance.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Yours is not always the most adventurous of signs. It isn’t that you don’t enjoy exploring and discovering, dear Moonchild, but you do prefer the safe and comfy space of your shell. This week, though, there may be the chance to go off on some fun adventures that will be surprisingly enticing to you, and might even involve an element of conquering a fear. For example, if you fear high places, you could have the chance to enjoy a picnic atop a scenic bluff. But whatever you do, it involves happiness and fun. In the past, you may have presented some money-related ideas to someone who was not worthy of your brilliance, and they either were not interested in investing, or they wanted more than their fair share. But this week, you could make a connection that could pay off in big ways with the help and resources you are in need of, as well as the emotional support and encouragement that you deserve.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

What kind of relationship do you have with success, Leo? That may seem like an odd thing to ponder, but it is important for you now. This week, you need to take some time to think about how you view success and achievement. Try to think of success as a person. Is this someone you feel admires you? Abhors you? Thinks that you are interesting and intriguing? Is success something that seems like a faraway dream, or an adversary? If your thoughts have become negative about this because of recent failure or an inability to manifest something you want, then it is time to change your relationship with success. Try to envision it as a friendly mentor or even a guardian angel beckoning you to just try whatever it is that means a lot to you.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

horoscopes