How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.

The Canadian Press

No winning ticket for $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Larch Hills Chalet expansion completed just in time for ski season

Grand opening celebrations well attended by excited skiers

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby arrives

Baby Vienna makes her appearance at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Jan. 3

Former Greyhound staff create parcel service in Salmon Arm

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

No winning ticket for $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw Jan. 11

Netflix and chill no more: Streaming is getting complicated

Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance

Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last ‘years’

President Donald Trump is framing the upcoming weekend talks as progress, while Dems emphasize poverty

‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate

Cheesed off: Federal Food Guide makeover worries Canadian farmers

When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research

Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight

Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic

“I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.”

