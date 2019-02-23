International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

The snowy paradise of Revelstoke has caught the attention of international fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

Vogue released a destination guide to Revelstoke recently, calling the city “skiing’s hottest destination.” While the article says Revelstoke is difficult to reach, the long journey is worth it.

“It truly feels like living in a snow globe,” according to travel writer Todd Plummer. Plummer is living for the ski season in Revelstoke. The article is broken down into sections: where to eat, where to stay, where to play and where to après.

Here are the businesses mentioned:

Where to eat

Dose Coffee

Old School Eatery

Kawakubo

Quartermaster Eatery

Where to stay

Explorer’s Society

The Roost

The Sutton Place Hotel

Where to play

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

CMH

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing

Revelstoke Backountry Guides

Where to après

MacKenzie Common Tavern

Village Idiot

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.