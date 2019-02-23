Daniel Stewart Photography | Skier: Tom Harding

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

The snowy paradise of Revelstoke has caught the attention of international fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

Vogue released a destination guide to Revelstoke recently, calling the city “skiing’s hottest destination.” While the article says Revelstoke is difficult to reach, the long journey is worth it.

“It truly feels like living in a snow globe,” according to travel writer Todd Plummer. Plummer is living for the ski season in Revelstoke. The article is broken down into sections: where to eat, where to stay, where to play and where to après.

Here are the businesses mentioned:

Where to eat

  • Dose Coffee
  • Old School Eatery
  • Kawakubo
  • Quartermaster Eatery

Where to stay

  • Explorer’s Society
  • The Roost
  • The Sutton Place Hotel

Where to play

  • Revelstoke Mountain Resort
  • CMH
  • Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing
  • Revelstoke Backountry Guides

Where to après

  • MacKenzie Common Tavern
  • Village Idiot

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre Arena partnership extended to 2035

Corporate support provides technology upgrades to arena

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

Okanagan weather watch: Snow on the way

Flurries have been predicted for most of the Okanagan Valley today

Complex-care facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall to Penticton Vees in third-period upset

Early lead disintegrates into 5-2 finish for Penticton

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Most Read