Kelowna wieners know how to keep cool, they jump in the pool

Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club
Kelowna Dachshund Club

A group of hot dogs kept cool at a pool party for dachshunds during one of the Okanagan’s hot summer days.

Emily Enoch started the Facebook group Kelowna Dachshund Club eight years ago so that her sausage dog Ruby could make some friends with short legs.

“It turns out, she hates it,” said Enoch.

Enoch is the organizer of the club’s annual “Dachshund pool pawty” but leaves her Ruby at home. Now a senior, Ruby prefers to spend her days quietly sunbathing in the peace and quiet, away from the splashing of playful pups at the July 24, “pawty” in Coldstream.

There are 1,900 members in the Facebook club, with 40 people and their pups attending the “pawty”.

The dachshund parents organize events throughout the year and have regular meetups at dog parks in Kelowna.

Enoch said that some weiners like to splash and play while others prefer to chill pool-side and eat watermelon.

“It’s just a simple joy in life,” said Enoch.

READ MORE: Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly

READ MORE: Club life for Okanagan dachshunds

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogshotdogpuppiesSummerSwimming

Previous story
Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat
Next story
Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Just Posted

Vernon’s Caitlin Gingras and Salmon Arm’s Moriah Jansen take time for a photo after their exciting performances at Canada Basketball’s 15U & 17U National Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec from Aug. 1-6, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Two Salmon Arm, Vernon players shine at national basketball championships

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm