Kelowna women compete for crown at Miss Universe Canada

Teagan MacDougall and Pamela Aboukhalil are Kelowna delegates in Toronto for the pageant from May 9-14

Two Kelowna delegates are competing in Toronto for Miss Universe Canada.

Teagan MacDougall and Pamela Aboukhalil are both successful, charitable and beautiful young women representing Kelowna at the Miss Universe pageant from May 9-14.

MacDougall’s charity Heroes for Little Heroes recently held a children’s ball to raise money for the pageant’s chosen charity, the SOS foundation.

MacDougall founded her charity three years ago when she was dressing up as a princess and bringing cheer to pediatric units at Kelowna General Hospital. ‘Heroes’ has since grown and has an online platform, where many princesses work to spread joy around the Okanagan.

MacDougall said that her time volunteering in the pediatric wards has inspired her to become a doctor and she has since completed a degree in microbiology and applied to medical school. She hopes to encourage women to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M) because it is a field dominated by men.

Aboukhalil works in finance and is a role model to women looking to break down barriers. She grew up in Lebanon and said that back home, women are taught to rely on their husbands to support them.

She is not only a successful businesswoman but also teaches women how to achieve success and take the first step toward their goals.

Both young women are well prepared and excited for the competition ahead.

You can support Kelowna's delegates by voting for them at missuniversecanada.ca

