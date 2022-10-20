Keremeos resident Brian Schwemler is the winner of a $500k Lotto Max draw from Sept. 27. (Photo- BCLC)

Keremeos resident Brian Schwemler is the winner of a $500k Lotto Max draw from Sept. 27. (Photo- BCLC)

Keremeos man plans a few vacations after $500K lotto win

Brian Schwemler purchased the half-a-million-dollar winning ticket from the Canco on Highway 3A

Brian Schwemler was in the comfort of his own home this week when he got the shock of a lifetime.

The Keremeos resident found out he won $500,000 on Thursday, after scanning a BCLC Lotto Max draw ticket from Sept. 27 on his phone.

“I first thought, ‘wow,’” he recalled. “When I scanned the ticket, I didn’t believe it!”

Adventure awaits Schwemler, who says along with having more financial freedom, he plans on booking a couple of vacations to a warm place.

Though his daughter was thrilled about the winnings, Schwemler says he can’t quite describe how he feels.

Schwemler purchased the half-a-million-dollar winning ticket from the Canco on Highway 3A.

The Keremeos resident is joined by a Langley man in winning $500,000 in BCLC’s most recent Lotto Max draw.

READ MORE: $500,000 in 'Treasure' for Kelowna man after winning lotto

