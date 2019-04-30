BC Ferries auctions off Howe Sound Queen vessel (GovDeals)

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

Time is running out if you’d like to potentially own a BC Ferries vessel.

The corporation put the Howe Sound Queen up for auction earlier this month to make way for a replacement.

As of Monday at 11 a.m., the highest bid was $120,000 and climbing fast. The auction ends at 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

The vessel will continue to operate until June at which time it will retire, but be “kept warm and in operational state” until transfer of ownership, according to the website.

The 55-year-old ferry can hold up to 300 passengers and crew, with 52 “automobile equivalents,” and travels up to 10 knots, or just over 18 km/h.

The ferry, previously known as Napoleon L., operated in Quebec until 1971, when it was purchased by BC Ferries for $350,000, according to the West Coast Ferries website.

The ship started sailing between Bowen Island and Horseshoe Bay, earning the nickname “Hound” for its “lack of amenities and poor handling of heavy seas.”

It now runs mainly between Vesuvius on Salt Spring Island and Crofton, north of Duncan, on Vancouver Island.


