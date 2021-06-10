Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

$70-million jackpot plus 50 Maxmillions prize draws up for grabs

With no jackpot winner earlier in the week, the B.C. Lotto Max continues its record-breaking streak with an estimated $120 million up for grabs in total prizes.

Friday’s draw will see a $70-million jackpot for the second time this week but this time there will be an estimated 50 $1-million Maxmillions prize draws.

This is the second time this week the combined total prizes have set records. Tuesday’s draw saw $117 million in total prizes up for grabs. Before then, no Canadian lottery had ever reached this amount of total prizes, according to a release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. The previous Lotto Max record draw was on Oct. 26, 2018, which saw a jackpot of $60 million and 56 Maxmillions prizes add up to $116 million.

Lotto Max draws are held twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. – and jackpots range from $10 million to $70 million. The odds of winning the main jackpot are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, while the stated odds of winning anything at all are one in seven.

For more information, go to playnow.com.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria bus drivers ponder next stop after big lottery win

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Just Posted

Three women — Meagan Louis, Carol Laboucan and one who asked to remain anonymous — stood at the top of the Kelowna Law Courts’ steps on June 10, condemning Curtis Sagmoen and violence against women. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 3 women protest Curtis Sagmoen during Kelowna court appearance

‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey’s Roy Sakaki presents Wayne March with some gifts for his retirement, including a crutch and an old hockey stick, during a surprise presentation outside the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Community offers surprise send off to Sicamous arena manager Wayne March

Former Sicamous Eagles general manager also managed rec centre for 13 years

The owners of a 4.16 hectare (10.3 acre) parcel in Gleneden at 821 60th St. NW would like rezone it from A2, rural holding zone to A3, small holding zone in order to subdivide it into two lots to accommodate a family member. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Plans underway to divide rural 10-acre Salmon Arm property into two lots

Proposal would allow mother to give Gleneden property to son

Salmon Arm Blue’s Brody Paton slides to home plate at Klahani Park on June 8, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Young Salmon Arm sluggers ready to play ball

Minor baseball association coach touches base on preparing for season, girls in baseball

This new storage facility in the 4000 block of Auto Road SE in Salmon Arm, next to USNR, is one of nine built on industrial land. City council is pondering whether to restrict the amount of its remaining industrial land that can be used for storage facilities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm council considers capping storage operations on remaining industrial land

Council favours businesses that provide jobs, one trend is need for land to support online shopping

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Cadets take part in a colour party during the Okanagan Military Tattoo, an all-around variety show with performances scheduled for July 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale now.
Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled for second straight year

Ongoing concerns around COVID-19 and large gatherings have organizers looking ahead to 2022

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Major Crimes investigate another murder near Penticton

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Police monitor protesters at a blockade in the Fairy Creek area of southwestern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, June 9. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continue to mount despite paused old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island

Number of arrests approach 200 in Fairy Creek protests as activists complain about RCMP tactics

Most Read