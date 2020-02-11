Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Cassandra Converse holds the only pair of shoes she managed to recover from Mission’s Value Village in February 2020. Her boyfriend accidentally gave away 50 pairs of hers. Submitted Photo

Cassandra Converse can’t wait to go shoe shopping.

Last month, her boyfriend dropped off the wrong box at Mission’s Value Village, and 50 pairs of her shoes, worth about $4,000, were given away.

“My boyfriend – we were moving – and I asked him to do some errands for me,” the Maple Ridge woman said.

She said she gave him instructions on which boxes to keep and which to donate, but things just went wrong.

“I don’t know what happened.”

Once back home, she said he asked her why she wanted to give away so many shoes. She thought he was joking.

“I said ‘What? What do you mean, you gave my shoes away?’ and that was the moment he kind of realized, ‘Oh shoot, I wasn’t supposed to give the shoes away.’”

They called the thrift store, hoping to hold the footwear, but couldn’t get there until a few days later because of the heavy snow.

By the time they arrived, all of the shoes had been sold except for one pair.

Converse had always been teased about how many shoes she had, from hiking boots and runners to sandals and high heels.

Including the one pair left at Value Village, she was down to just three pairs.

“It’s actually overwhelming. Today (Feb. 11) is actually the first day that I’m going to attempt to go shoe shopping.”

As for her boyfriend, she’s forgiven him.

“He’d been actually kind of embarrassed about it, but he’s been a pretty good sport. I said in a way it’s my fault for putting the shoes in there with all the giveaway stuff,” she said.

“He definitely felt terrible and I told him I deserve a very nice Valentine’s present. … At least give me a gift card for shoes.”



