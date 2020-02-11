Cassandra Converse holds the only pair of shoes she managed to recover from Mission’s Value Village in February 2020. Her boyfriend accidentally gave away 50 pairs of hers. Submitted Photo

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Cassandra Converse can’t wait to go shoe shopping.

Last month, her boyfriend dropped off the wrong box at Mission’s Value Village, and 50 pairs of her shoes, worth about $4,000, were given away.

“My boyfriend – we were moving – and I asked him to do some errands for me,” the Maple Ridge woman said.

She said she gave him instructions on which boxes to keep and which to donate, but things just went wrong.

“I don’t know what happened.”

Once back home, she said he asked her why she wanted to give away so many shoes. She thought he was joking.

“I said ‘What? What do you mean, you gave my shoes away?’ and that was the moment he kind of realized, ‘Oh shoot, I wasn’t supposed to give the shoes away.’”

They called the thrift store, hoping to hold the footwear, but couldn’t get there until a few days later because of the heavy snow.

By the time they arrived, all of the shoes had been sold except for one pair.

READ: Money left at Mission Value Village

Converse had always been teased about how many shoes she had, from hiking boots and runners to sandals and high heels.

Including the one pair left at Value Village, she was down to just three pairs.

“It’s actually overwhelming. Today (Feb. 11) is actually the first day that I’m going to attempt to go shoe shopping.”

As for her boyfriend, she’s forgiven him.

“He’d been actually kind of embarrassed about it, but he’s been a pretty good sport. I said in a way it’s my fault for putting the shoes in there with all the giveaway stuff,” she said.

“He definitely felt terrible and I told him I deserve a very nice Valentine’s present. … At least give me a gift card for shoes.”


kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. German Shepherd wins female breed prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Just Posted

Salmon Arm skaters capture gold in regional championships

Salmon Arm Skating Club hosted approximately 280 skaters from across the Okanagan

Update: Highway 1 reopens following collision near Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks.

Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates

CSRD recruitment drive aims to boost numbers, maintain accreditation

Highway 97A reopens following collision south of Sicamous

Incident occurred between Riverside and Zettergreen roads

Shuswap Search & Rescue called to three incidents over 10 days

Local members play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

North Okanagan man awaits sentence hearing, scheduled for March 2 in Vernon

Column: Pineapple connection to popular B.C. fishing lake

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

It Must Be Heaven, a meditative look at home and identity, to play Salmar

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Summerland council approves cannabis retail location

School board raises concerns about proximity to two schools

Okanagan MP addresses issues of unity and alienation

MP Dan Albas answered questions at event hosted by Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Shuswap history in pictures: Celebrity encounter

Actor Charlton Heston receives a gift from Chase

Most Read