(Rawpixel/Unsplash)

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

Millennial men are the most likely to not have a primary care physician, a report from Statistics Canada found.

In figures released Thursday, the agency said 33 per cent of 18 to 34 year old men did not have a primary care physician, compared to 15 per cent in the general population.

Overall, millennials and men of every age group were the least likely to have a family doctor.

The agency found that overall, 19 per cent of men did not have a family doctor, compared to 12 per cent of women.

Of average, 26 per cent of millennials did not have a family doctor, compared to just 6 per cent of those 65 years old and over.

B.C. had fewer people with family doctors compared to the rest of the country, with 18 per cent of people not having a family – three per cent over the national average.

READ MORE: B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage

READ MORE: B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Quebec had the biggest issue with finding family doctors, as 22 per cent of the population did not have a primary care physician.

The easiest place to find a family doctor in Canada was New Brunswick, where only six per cent of the population did without.

The agency found that urban residents had a tougher time finding a family doctor than those living in rural regions.

Thirty per cent of the 4.7 million Canadians who did not have a primary care physician had not tried to find one. Another 25 per cent told surveyors they didn’t need one, but had a place they went to when they did need care.

No family doctor, no checkups

Statistics Canada found Canadians who didn’t have a family doctor were less likely to get flu shots or cancer screenings.

In 2017, 36 per cent of Canadians with a primary care physician got their flu shot, compared to just 15 per cent of those without one.

Nearly double the percentage of older Canadians with a family doctor got their colorectal cancer screening, compared with those without, with similar percentages being seen in older women with family doctors getting mammograms compared to those without.

All ages groups of women were less likely to get a pap smear if they did not have a primary care physician.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

Just Posted

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Snowplow accident leads to power surge, small claims decision

Tribunal rules Salmon Arm resident not entitled to additional compensation

Intentionally-set fire damages Scotch Creek building

Men help extinguish blaze by kicking snow on it

Kelowna man in wheelchair following police-involved shooting

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Kelowna RCMP urge hit and run driver to turn themselves in

An alleged hit and run occured late Feb. 18

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Most Read