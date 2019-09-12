The BC Conservation Service tweeted that a moose broke into a Fort St. John school district office on Thursday, Sept. 12. (BC Conservation Service photo)

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Back-to-school season got a bit more interesting for School District 60 staff returning to work on Thursday morning.

Their Peace River North district office, based in Fort St. John, appeared to have been broken into, with the front doors smashed and shattered glass on the floor.

According to the BC Conservation Service, the culprit was a moose that “decided it was not too cool for school.”

The suspect moose was later found, conservation officers added, and determined to be fine, “all things considered.”

“Why? We are not sure,” the post says. “Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior.”

READ MORE: Burns Lake bids to boost moose numbers


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Morning Start: How long does it take to get a sunburn?

Just Posted

Chase Lions may have to compete for management of Chase Lions RV Park

Village considers giving other non profit opportunity to raise funds through park operation

Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Column: Dangers of internet vigilantism outweigh benefits

Rearview mirror by Cameron Thomson

Chase brings in changes to election regulations

Candidate signs to be limited in number, allowed only on private property

Salmon Arm firefighters pay tribute to lives lost in 9-11

Canadian flag hung from aerial ladder in display of remembrance and support

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Okanagan show

Documentary screening at library offers chance at two tickets to the show

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning suspected to be the cause, says BC Hydro

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Bahamian Hurricane Dorian victims feel ‘overwhelming’ support in Kelowna

Fundraiser still on to bring Ferguson’s sister and her two-month-old child to Canada

Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Federal leader kicked of 43rd election in her riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands

Morning Start: How long does it take to get a sunburn?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read