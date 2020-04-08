The B.C. SPCA marked World Health Day on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, by naming two corgi puppies after B.c.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. (BC SPCA photo)

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

More British Columbians than ever have been turning to pet adoption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the B.C. SPCA.

From March 23 to 27, during a half-price promotion, the SPCA saw 300 animals find their forever homes.

SPCA spokesperson Lori Chortyk said that since then, 100 more pets have been adopted.

The animal welfare group has suggested that now is a good time to welcome in an adoptable pet if people are staying home in self-isolation anyways.

Anyone interested is asked to call their local SPCA as branches are operating by appointment only to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Animals up for adoption can be found by visiting adopt.spca.bc.ca.

On Tuesday, to mark World Health Day, the group announced it had named two corgi puppies in its care after B.C.’s provincial health officer – naming one Bonnie and the other Henry.

Most Read