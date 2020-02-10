Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Mike Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Yes, it is Monday, how brutal, but at least the sun is shining.
Fun Fact of the day:
On Feb. 10, 1992, Mike Tyson, a former boxing champion was convicted of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. He was given a 10-year prison term with four years suspended. He released on parole after serving three years.
According to boxingviewsandnews.com, Tyson has admitted to getting into a single fight while in prison.
“Just one time (I had to put punch someone in prison),” said Tyson.
“Somebody said something and I just went over there and hit him. No, we were locked down for a a long time and it was just something that was irritable and I went over there and hit him. We were locked down. We couldn’t go to the gym. Somebody got stabbed or something and we were locked down. I was just upset and miserable.”
Every Mike Tyson knockout…..💪🏼🤕
Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
In case you missed it (ICYMI):
Hundreds gathered outside the Kelowna Courthouse to take part in a rally to show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its fight against the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline on Sunday (Feb. 9). Read the story here.
Hundreds in #Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation https://t.co/zAbtFtWme3
Video of the day:
Well OKAY THEN, @KevinFiala22. pic.twitter.com/iVlI4PFk37
