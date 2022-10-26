Morning Start: A group of parrots

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 26

Good morning Okanagan! It’s been getting colder so grab your coffee and get your morning started.

Fun Fact: A group of parrots is called a pandemonium.

On this day

In 1965, The Beatles become members of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

In 1984, The Terminator is released in theatres.

In 1996, the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves in six games to win the World Series.

In 2000, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets in five games to win the World Series.

In 2005, the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros in four games to win the World Series.

National holidays

Today is National Chicken Fried Steak Day, Lung Health Day, National Mule Day, National Pumpkin Day, National Mincemeat Day, National Transgender Children Day, and Worldwide Howl at Night Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Comedian Bert Kreischer is making his way to Kelowna. Learn more here.

Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon. Learn more here.

‘You look ridiculous’: Nanaimo mayor wears Penticton Vees jersey after losing bet. Learn more here.

Trending

Have you ever seen a cat execute a drive-by?

A cat doing a drive by on a skateboard is hilarious lmfao pic.twitter.com/VjE7ls3rIR — PAPI ACE (@PapiAceFBC) October 24, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Seth McFarlane (49), country singer Keith Urban (55), former First Lady Hillary Clinton (75), Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak (76), and actor Jon Heder (45).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan