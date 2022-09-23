Morning Start: A group of this animal is a smack

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 23

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started as we head into the long weekend!

Fun Fact: A group of jellyfish is called a smack.

On this day

In 1908, the University of Alberta opens.

In 1950, Canada executes its first mountain rescue by helicopter.

In 1962, ABC broadcasts its first television show in colour – The Jetsons.

In 1969, Butch Cassidy and the Sunshine Kid premieres in theatres.

In 1994, The Shawshank Redemption premieres in theatres.

In 2009, Modern Family premieres on television.

National holidays

Today is Celebrate Bisexuality Day, Education Technology Day, Hug a Vegetarian Day, International Day of Sign Languages, National Checkers Day, National Baker Day, National Apple Cider Vinegar Day, National Go With Your Gut Day, National Dogs in Politics Day, National Temperature Control Day, National Great American Pot Pie Day, and Redhead Appreciation Day.

In case you missed it

Experience beauty of the Okanagan like never before with new colouring book. Learn more here.

Penticton man asleep at the wheel leads to drug bust. Learn more here.

COVID-19 outbreak at another Vernon facility. Learn more here.

Trending

Cincinnati Reds star and Canadian Joey Votto are giving back to the team while he’s out for the season. He went around the crowd getting to know the fans in attendance.

Joey Votto is out for the season but that won’t stop him from meeting fans and making their day pic.twitter.com/ShDAy4871I — Starting 9 (@Starting9) September 22, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Bruce Springsteen (73), actor Anthony Mackie (44), actor Skylar Astin (35), comedian Hasan Minhaj (37), actor Jason Alexander (63), and singer Ray Charles (would’ve been 92).

There will be no morning starts next week.

Have a great weekend everyone!

