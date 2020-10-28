(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: A New Orleans hotel offered a $15,000 stay to whoever stole the “most outrageous” item from them

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 7 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

In March 2019, the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans decided to celebrate its 125th anniversary by offering a free seven-night stay in its presidential suite, along with complimentary private dinners and spa treatments worth a whopping $15,000. But this wasn’t a standard giveaway: The prize was only available to the person who returned the “most outrageous” item ever stolen from the hotel.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Kelowna City Hall has been hit by anti-pandemic graffiti, covering multiple walls of the building.

The tagging appeared between the evening of Oct. 26 and morning of Oct. 27.

Messages condemn what it refers to as the ‘plandemic’, claiming people survive the virus, but not economic collapse. Tagging on the ground at a nearby entrance says ‘no new normal’.

As of 10:00 a.m., the messages remain on the building. A security guard on duty told the Capital News a service request has been made to deal with the vandalism.

The City of Kelowna said in an email that incidents of socio/political vandalism are not common in the community. They said it will be addressed by staff.

“We recognize that we live in a democracy and people are free to express their opinions, however, when tagging occurs with out the permission of the property owner, it is an act of vandalism,” said the City’s crime prevention supervisor, Colleen Cornock.

Song of the Day: Peach Pit – Tommy’s Party

Video of the day:

B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus 'safe six' amid COVID-19 surge

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Environment Canada weather

Morning Start: A New Orleans hotel offered a $15,000 stay to whoever stole the "most outrageous" item from them

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

