Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Fun Fact of the day: Drive slow, win dough
Many are celebrating International Lottery Day today (Aug. 27), kindling dreams of winning big with the purchase of a ticket. But today’s also an opportunity to mention that in Sweden, drivers could once indulge in that dream by avoiding tickets.
In 2010 Stockholm temporarily tested the Swedish Speed Camera Lottery. A traffic monitor automatically entered drivers who drove at or below the speed limit into the lottery, and the winnings were paid for by fines issued to speeders. It’s a shame the two-way incentive hasn’t caught on; we can all think of a local road or highway stretch that would make for a massive jackpot!
In case you missed it:
The search for a suspect continues after a man was shot at the Ramada Hotel at 2100 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Wednesday morning. Kelowna RCMP confirmed a man had been shot, believing his injuries to be minor.
