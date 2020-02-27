(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

President Abraham Lincoln’s tragic assassination in April 1865 is an image as powerful today as any. Adding to the image is the fact that Lincoln’s dog, Fido, wound up with his owner’s fate. Hopefully you’ve had your morning coffee.

Fun Fact of the day:

Lincoln’s dog was named Fido and as the first presidential dog to ever be photographed, he helped popularize the name to the point of cliché. There are a few surviving photos of the yellow lab mix.

The story was told by Johnny Roll, a member of Fido’s adoptive family, to Time Magazine in 1954.

One year after Lincoln was assassinated by stage actor John Wilkes Booth, Fido also met a tragic end. The dog ran up to a drunken man sitting on a curb, jumping up on him with dirty paws. The man, in a drunken rage, knifed the dog.

“So Fido, just a poor yellow dog, met the same fate as his illustrious master – assassination,” said Roll in the Time interview.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The region is in store for sun and cloud, with 40 per cent chances of flurries in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm this morning.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Winnipeg police are investigating graffiti at the headquarters of the Manitoba RCMP, among other locations. The buildings and the monument outside the RCMP office were spray painted with slogans that appear to be linked to protests against a planned natural gas pipeline through Wet’suwet’en First Nation land.

Video of the day:

Some dogs just care too much about their jobs.

WATCH: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

Just Posted

Shuswap boy wins stick from hockey hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Salmon Arm gives tax break to Canoe Forest Products plywood plant

Company tax bill to be reduced while residential taxpayers to pick up shortfall

Rezoning proposed for Salmon Arm farmland to allow for future development

Portion of parcel in agricultural land reserve will be sold to large-scale farming operation

Salmon Arm truck stop task force on hold

Mayor waiting on highway construction and related negotiations

Collision at Salmon Arm intersection

Emergency crews responding

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

UPDATE: Boy, 5, will donate organs after crash that killed father, son on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Most Read