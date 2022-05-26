(Pixabay)

Morning Start: An easy way to identify different plants

Your morning start for Thursday, May 26

Good morning everyone, happy Thursday! Let’s get your morning started!

Fun Fact: If you have an iPhone, you can identify any plant with the snap of a picture!

Wow, plant ID is built in on iPhones now?!

On this day

In 1967, The Beatles release their album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ in the United Kingdom.

In 1988, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup over the Boston Bruins.

In 1993, in a famous highlight, Carlos Martinez hits a home run that goes off of Jose Canseco’s head.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Blueberry Cheesecake Day, National Sorry Day, and National Paper Airplane Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

It’s ring season for Okanagan College Coyotes baseball. Learn more here.

Utility upgrades begin on Vernon road. Learn more here.

RCMP looking for help after 4 climb and damage Penticton Secondary School. Learn more here.

Trending

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr had some strong words in regards to the horrible school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

Now on a lighter note, this goal was awesome.

I bet you couldn’t do this again if you tried!

This is your feel good video of the day. Just an incredible day between a kid and his grandfather who has dementia.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rock singer Stevie Nicks (74), actress Helena Bonham Carter (56), R&B singer Lauryn Hill (47), singer Lenny Kravitz (58), and reality star Scott Disick (39).

It feels like this week is flying by! Have a great Thursday everyone!

