Morning Start: An easy way to identify different plants

Fun Fact: If you have an iPhone, you can identify any plant with the snap of a picture!

On this day

In 1967, The Beatles release their album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ in the United Kingdom.

In 1988, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup over the Boston Bruins.

In 1993, in a famous highlight, Carlos Martinez hits a home run that goes off of Jose Canseco’s head.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Blueberry Cheesecake Day, National Sorry Day, and National Paper Airplane Day.

Trending

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr had some strong words in regards to the horrible school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

Nothing else on here matters. Just watch this in full. pic.twitter.com/dkjcaRIGIT — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 24, 2022

————————————————————————

Now on a lighter note, this goal was awesome.

THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA pic.twitter.com/0KRKJGiHLa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 25, 2022

————————————————————————

I bet you couldn’t do this again if you tried!

Draymond's FT got stuck on the rim pic.twitter.com/kP3f7MZKWz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2022

————————————————————————

This is your feel good video of the day. Just an incredible day between a kid and his grandfather who has dementia.

Best 3 minutes you’ll see all day. This grandson takes his 84-year-old grandfather with dementia to Man City’s last game of the year. Man City goes on to win the premier league, and happiness follows Some Things man ❤️ @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/TRctFpRXcd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 25, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rock singer Stevie Nicks (74), actress Helena Bonham Carter (56), R&B singer Lauryn Hill (47), singer Lenny Kravitz (58), and reality star Scott Disick (39).

