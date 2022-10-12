(Twitter)

Morning Start: Animals and fermented fruit

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Good morning and happy Wednesday Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Small animals get drunk off fermented fruit.

On this day

In 1901, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt changes the name from the ‘Executive Mansion’ to ‘The White House’.

In 1979, Magic Johnson makes his NBA debut.

In 1991, BC Lions quarterback Doug Flutie breaks the CFL record for passing yards games in a game with 582.

In 1999, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain dies at 63.

National holidays

Today is Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity, Emergency Nurses Day, National Bring Your Teddy Bear to School Day, National Gumbo Day, National Fossil Day, National Pulled Pork Day, National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, National Savings Day, National Stop Bullying Day, National Pet Obesity Day, World Arthritis Day, and Farmers Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Hugh Jackman (54), actor Josh Hutcherson (30), and actress Iris Apatow (20).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
