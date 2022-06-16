(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Are the Guinness World Records and Guinness beer related?

Your morning start for Thursday, June 16

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Guinness World Records was founded by Sir Hugh Beaver, who at the time, was the directing manager of Guinness Brewery.

On this day

In 1891, John Abbott becomes the third Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1903, Ford Motors incorporates.

In 1971, ‘Grease’ is released in theatres.

In 1980, ‘The Blues Brothers’ is released in theatres.

In 1995, Salt Lake City, Utah is awarded the 2002 Winter Olympics.

In 2010, hockey hall of famer Cam Nelly is named President of the Boston Bruins.

National holidays

Today is Fresh Veggies Day, National Fudge Day, World Sea Turtle Day, and National Career Nurse Assistants Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency. Learn more here.

Flood watch and emergency operations activated in Spallumcheen. Learn more here.

A 2nd bomber may have rocked Penticton with explosions in 2021. Learn more here.

Trending

This bird just wanted to say hello to all the viewers of the Marlins-Phillies game on Tuesday night.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Tupac (would’ve been 51), actor John Cho (50), actress Laurie Metcalf (67), Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu (22), and golfer Phil Mickelson (52).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan

Previous story
PODCAST: David Suzuki gets charged up over electric vehicles
Next story
Victoria man surprised to learn he authored 1966 note in B.C. beach time capsule

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus vice-principal Noah Ralston presents SAS grad Claire Van Bergeyk with the Governor General’s Academic Medal for academic excellence. (School District 83 photo)
Salmon Arm grad honoured for academic excellence

A graph shared at the June 8 Sicamous council meeting illustrates how average residential property taxes in the district have increased since 2018. (District of Sicamous image)
‘Why so high?’: Sicamous chief financial officer talks rising property taxes, assessment values

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced that construction of the Eagle Bay Community Park started June 15 and would take a few months to complete. (CSRD image)
Construction starts on much-wanted Eagle Bay Community Park in the Shuswap