Morning Start: Are the Guinness World Records and Guinness beer related?

Fun Fact: Guinness World Records was founded by Sir Hugh Beaver, who at the time, was the directing manager of Guinness Brewery.

On this day

In 1841, the first Canadian Parliament opens in Kingston, Ontario.

In 1847, chemist Robert Bunsen invents the Bunsen Burner.

In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Championship, beating the Boston Celtics.

In 1990, the Detroit Pistons win their second straight NBA Championship after beating the Portland Trailblazers.

In 1992, the Chicago Bulls win their second straight NBA Championship after beating the Portland Trailblazers.

In 1994, the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup, beating the Vancouver Canucks.

In 1995, the Houston Rockets win the NBA Championship, beating the Orlando Magic.

In 1996, Jim Carrey’s ‘Cable Guy’ is released in theatres.

In 1998, the Chicago Bulls win the their third straight NBA Championship and sixth in eight years after beating the Utah Jazz.

In 2002, ‘The Bourne Identity’ is released in theatres.

In 2021, a heatwave begins across western Canada and the United States.

National holidays

Today is International Bath Day, Monkey Around Day, National Bourbon Day, National Call Your Doctor Day, National Forklift Safety Day, National Pop Goes the Weasel Day, National Strawberry Shortcake Day, and World Blood Donor Day.

In case you missed it

West Kelowna council is considering its evacuation plan options for the Casa Loma neighbourhood. Learn more here.

A flood watch was issued in the Shuswap on Monday morning. Learn more here.

An Osoyoos man is on trial for the manslaughter death of his wife. Learn more here.

Trending

Last week, two people got stuck inside the M&M factory! My question is, is that really such a bad thing?

Two people have reportedly been rescued after being trapped in a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/PPlh2j7DWm — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Lucy Hale (32), former U.S. President Donald Trump (76), and actor Faizon Love (54).

