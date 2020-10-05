Morning Start: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

Good morning, today is World Teacher Day.

Fun Fact of the day: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

In fact, one Texas man was hospitalized when a bullet he shot at an armadillo ricocheted off the animal and hit him in the jaw.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Two vehicles down embankments overnight on Westside

Two vehicles went over embankments in separate incidents on Saturday night on the Westside.

Around 10:20 p.m., Wilsons Landing fire crews attended a scene near Bear Creek Provincial Park where a vehicle went over an embankment.

On Sunday morning, a large truck or commercial vehicle was seen being pulled off of a hillside in the area.

Just 20 minutes earlier, a collision was reported at the 28-kilometre mark of Jackpine Forest Service Road, to the west of West Kelowna, where another car went down an embankment.

Song of the Day: ily (I love you baby) – Surf Mesa

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies?

Quiz: How well do you know your classic Halloween horror movies? https://t.co/V8pYS5dBY2 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 2, 2020

Video of the day:

LeBron walked off the court with 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zTvwZhHDq5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2020

READ MORE: Doctors say Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather