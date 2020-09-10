(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the moon’s surface

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Good morning, today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day where people can join in unison to promote an understanding of suicide.

Annually on Sept. 10, people in more than 50 countries come together to support those impacted by a suicide attempt or loss.

Fun Fact of the day: Astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the moon’s surface

On the Apollo 14 space mission in 1971, Alan Shepard became the first and only person to play golf somewhere other than Earth. He attached a six-iron head (which he’d smuggled onboard in a sock) to a piece of rock-collecting equipment and hit two golf balls while on the moon’s surface, hitting his second shot further than 200 yards.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Upper Mission

Emergency crews are responded to the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood in the Upper Mission following reports a man was injured on a constriction site.

A 20-year-old man reportedly was ejected from a roller packer vehicle, which may have run over his body.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at 5600-block of Edge Place.

Song of the Day: KennyHoopla – how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?// (Live Performance)

Video of the day:

10/10 on the cuteness scale.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Concerns over mental health loom as B.C. enters fall during COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool
Next story
Popeyes to roll out viral chicken sandwich Canada-wide amid physical distancing

Just Posted

Morning Start: Astronaut Alan Shepard hit two golf balls on the moon’s surface

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP sorry to leave shadow cabinet, pleased with new leader

Mel Arnold said his input on his former Fisheries post is welcome, new leader has message of hope

Pickup truck and semi crash head-on on Highway 1 in Sorrento

Chase RCMP say alcohol is believed to have been a factor

Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, only one in custody

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Okanagan canine search and rescue unit looking for new training sites

The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Penticton campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Most Read