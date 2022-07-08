Morning Start: Attacking turtles

Your morning start for Friday, July 8

On this day

In 1896, Charles Tuppen resigns as Canada’s Prime Minister. He was in the position for 69 days, the shortest term in the country’s history.

In 1996, the Spice Girls release their debut single.

In 1999, author JK Rowling released the third book in the Harry Potter series, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’.

In 2000, author JK Rowling released the fourth book in the Harry Potter series, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.

In 2005, ‘The Fantastic Four’ is released in theatres.

In 2010, ‘Inception’ is released in theatres.

National holidays

Today is Be a Kid Again Day, National Blueberry Day, National Freezer Pop Day, National Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Love Your Skin Day, and National Video Game Day.

People have seen home runs hit the foul pole, but have you seen a home run off the top of the foul pole?

Hitting top of foul pole? 😲 In all my years of watching baseball, I never saw it until tonight. What a HR by Gang-nam Yu! #KBO #LGTwins #유강남 pic.twitter.com/GAsc9Sqjb4 — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) July 6, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jeffrey Tambor (78), actor Jaden Smith (24), actress Maya Hawke (24), actor Kevin Bacon (64), actress Sophia Bush (40), country singer Toby Keith (61), actress Anjelica Huston (71), comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (49), and singer Beck (52).

