Morning Start: Babies in Denmark

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Good morning Okanagan! The morning start is back after a couple days off, so let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: In Denmark, people leave their babies outside to sleep during the day…

On this day

In 1933, a vote by the Berlin Olympic Committee approves basketball into the 1936 Olympics.

In 1957, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard becomes the first NHL player to reach 500 goals.

In 1966, Bobby Orr makes his NHL debut.

National holidays

Today is National Friends Day, National Seafood Bisque Day, National Medical Assistants Day, Ride to Work Day, World Humanitarian Action Day, World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day, and Evaluate Life Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Unseasonal wildfires in B.C., Washington state bring smoky skies to the Okanagan. Learn more here.

Suspected drunk driver takes out vehicles, smashes into Penticton car dealership. Learn more here.

Haunting history of Vernon home unveiled. Learn more here.

Trending

In college football this past weekend, Tennessee upset Alabama for the first time in years and the fans went nuts…

The fans partied so hard, they decided to take the goalposts…

And this fan who was watching at home celebrated the victory with his family so much that he tore his ACL…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jon Favreau (56), actress Gillian Jacobs (40), actor John Lithgow (77), and former Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista (42).

Have a great day everyone!

