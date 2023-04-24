(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Bagels at Costco

Your morning start for Monday, April 24

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend, now let’s get your new week started!

Fun Fact: You can buy a box of bagels at Costco for an unbelievable price…

@ordinarymomx2 Thanks to someone who posted this on Tik Tok as a Costco Find. Bagels by the case…Way cheaper than buying them already. My daughter eats a plain bagel per day. prepackaged #costco #costcofinds #costcobuys #costcocanada #savememoney #groceryshopping ♬ original sound – Dee Anne

On this day

In 1898, Spain declares war on the United States.

In 1974, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become a NFL franchise.

In 1986, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Pigs in a Blanket Day, National Skipping Day, Fashion Revolution Day, and Scream Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Comedian, music history buff ready to make Kelowna laugh

Penticton Vees forward ranked as top-20 North American skater ahead of NHL Draft

Dare to dream: Kelowna girl collecting bottles to fund trip to Eiffel Tower

Trending

How cool would it be if you’re wearing a jersey when bartending and the player you’re wearing shows up?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Kelly Clarkson (41), singer Kehlani (28), singer/actress Barbara Streisand (81), country singer Carly Pearce (33), and actor Cedric the Entertainer (59).

Have a great week everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Pop-up banner image