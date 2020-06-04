Morning Start: Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin

Today’s social movements emphasize empowering voices, and we can look to past movements for examples on what a few voices can turn into.

Fun Fact of the day:

While Rosa Parks is the person most people think of as the first to refuse to give up their seat on a bus in the name of civil rights, she was actually preceded by Claudette Colvin.

The 15-year-old Colvin was arrested for refusing to move to the back of her school bus on March 2, 1955, nine months before Rosa Parks took the stand that quickly became a symbol of the civil rights movement and led to the Montgomery bus boycott.

After being thrown in jail, Colvin was one of four women who challenged segregation laws in court. Though her name is less remembered, she and Rosa Parks showed equal amounts of bravery in standing up for their rights.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Yesterday marked one year since the final report of the National Inquiry in Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls was published, and advocates have given the government a failing grade.

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report https://t.co/xGg4bYzevw — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) June 3, 2020

Video of the day:

Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand…we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/dGlneKmCrG pic.twitter.com/vvZ74q6poG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 29, 2020

READ MORE: John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather