Morning Start: Before the name ‘Pink Floyd’

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 15

Happy Tuesday everyone! Let’s get your Tuesday started right!

Fun Fact: Rock band Pink Floyd had many names before deciding on Pink Floyd.

Some of the names including: Tea Set, Sigma 6, the Screaming Adbats, and Leonard’s Lodgers. Syd Barrett, the singer of Pink Floyd, created the name for the band by looking at two records in his collection that were by Pink Anderson and Floyd Council.

On this day

In 1827, the University of Toronto is authorized.

In 1869, the Cincinatti Red Stockings became the first professional baseball team.

In 1912, pitcher Cy Young, with 511 career wins, retires from baseball.

In 1977, television comedy ‘Three’s Company’ premieres.

In 1985, the first internet domain is registered.

In 2001, the world’s largest oil rig, located just outside Brazil, suffers three explosions.

In 2013, Canada’s Patrick Chan wins the men’s World Figure Skating Championships.

In 2018, store Toys R Us announces bankruptcy in U.S.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Speech Day, World Social Work Day, World Contact Day, World Consumer Rights Day, International Day against Police Brutality Day, Everything You Think is Wrong Day, and Dumbstruck Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Will.I.Am (45), actress Eva Longoria (47), singer Bret Michaels (59), actress Kim Raver (53), rock singer Dee Snider (67), actress Frances Conroy (69), and actor Judd Hirsch (87).

Have a great Tuesday! And never forget, you can do whatever you want when you work hard and put your mind to it.

